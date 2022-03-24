Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health.

If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help.

Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center, said this is a chronic condition that causes nerve damage, which can lead to discomfort and pain.

May said the chronic pain typically exists in the hands and feet, and symptoms typically include things such as:

Chronic numbness

Tingling

Burning pain

Electric shocks

Loss of balance and coordination

May said the constant numbness and pain left her feeling hopeless, desperate and fearful.

While most people have been informed by their doctors to take medications, Momentum goes beyond the common medications and attempts to heal the nerve pathways, May said.

Ad

Momentum addresses inflammation by using food as medicine, helping people to get better circulation to the nerves, and finally, re-educating the nerves to reduce the pain, May said.

To get an evaluation, visit Momentum Health Center online, or call 810-381-PAIN.