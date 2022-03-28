Made by women to celebrate women

Women have long had an impact on the world as artists. Consider names like Kahlo, O’Keefe, and Cassatt. In recognition of Women’s History Month, a celebration of women in art is now taking place in Detroit at a local gallery that honors local female artists.

Garnette Archer, owner of Jo’s Gallery, and artist Lynette Gibson joined Live in the D co-host Tati Amare to discuss the exhibit honoring local women artists and the gallery.

Jo’s Gallery, according to Garnette, is a second-generation art gallery that has been on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion for 25 years and was created by her mother in 1996. The gallery features African-American art, custom framing, gifts, and one-of-a-kind home décor items.

Garnette describes the exhibit, “Life From The Margins: She Prevails,” as a celebration of art and female artists. She says that there will be a range of artists, including Lynette Gibson, Adwoa Muwzea, Zanzy, Dianetta Dye, and others. She also says that there will be abstracts, collages, mixed media, and creative chairs.

Lynette is a featured artist who creates one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry. She says she picked this style of art because it is incredibly soothing and allows her mind to rest and relax. She enjoys working with unique stones, natural materials, and semi-precious gemstones.

Taking care of her ailing father, who suffered from dementia, Lynette says she didn’t know how to deal with her sadness after he passed away, but she knew she had to go through the grieving process. She says she got home one day and spotted her daughter’s beads sitting around that she used to use in high school and began putting them together. She says that it became a way for her to express her grief after a while.

This isn’t all: The gallery will feature 25 local and national artists who will show jewelry, giftware and home decor. They’ll also show one-of-a-kind handcrafted goods.

Jo’s Gallery, is located at 19376 Livernois on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion, and is open through March 31.