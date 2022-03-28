These pro bowling champs will help you strike big your next game!

Did you know Metro Detroit is sometimes called the bowling capital of the world? We have more bowling centers and league bowlers than most places, and Jason Carr is one of them. Michigan is also home to several bowling champions, including Jason’s coach, Michelle Mullen (aka Michelle MONEYBALL, according to Jason).

Michelle Mullen was a force to be reckoned with in the bowling world during the ‘80s and ‘90s. She earned 4 national titles in the PWBA (Professional Woman’s Bowling Association). She retired in the early 2000s and was asked to write a book, Bowling Fundamentals, which she did. She also partnered up with another bowling champ, Aleta Sill, and opened Aleta Sill’s Bowling World, a premier bowling shop and coaching practice inside Country Lanes in Farmington Hills.

Now, Aleta Sill has her own accolades. She has over 30 pro bowling titles, including winning the Triple Crown of Bowling (winning the US Open, World/National Championship, and the Tournament of Champions). She also earned the name Lady Millionaire or Lady Sillionaire, because she was the first woman to earn one million dollars from bowling. Her prestigious career earned her a spot in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the Polish Hall of Fame.

While Michelle mostly coaches, Aleta will help fit you for your perfect ball, hence Jason’s nickname for her, the Drill Sergeant! Jason has been taking lessons from Mullen for a short while now and says his game has improved dramatically. Watch the video above to see the fun he and Michelle Oliver had when he invited her to join him in a lesson.

Besides being pro-bowlers, they also love to give back. They are one of the sponsors for the Fur Ball, a Gala to raise funds for the Michigan Animal Welfare Foundation on April 23. Local 4′s Paul Gross will be the MC for the event and Jason Carr will be there as well.