Here’s what you should use for your spring cleaning, according to a pro

It’s spring cleaning season, which means it’s time to freshen up the house.

While a lot of those chores may seem daunting, there are ways to make them a bit easier if you are using the right products. We spoke to Lou Manfredini, aka Mr. Fix It, a home expert and the host of House Smarts TV and Radio, to get his advice on what to use for these common spring cleaning projects.

A good all-purpose cleaner is Krud Kutter.

“You can use it to cut grease and cut wax. It can be used on a myriad of surfaces in and around your home,” said Manfredini. It doubles as both a cleaner and a degreaser. It will even get a wine stain out of the carpet, he claims.

For granite countertops, he recommends Granite Gold.

According to Manfredini, you should be cleaning your granite countertops every day. They are an expensive investment, so taking care of them properly will help you get your money’s worth out of them, and keeping them looking great for years to come.

Granite Gold has a three-product line with a daily cleaner that’s PH is perfect for your countertops. They have a sealer so you can reseal your countertops, something you should do if you notice the granite absorbing liquids you may spill on it. If your countertops are looking a bit dull, you can use the polish to shine it up again.

Removing mold, mildew and algae from outside places can be easily done with Wet and Forget.

This is a great alternative to harsh chemicals or power washing. You start by wetting the area you plan to clean, then hook Wet and Forget up to your garden hose and spray it on the area. This works great for a patio, siding or roof, as it has changeable spray heads to get up to 30 feet away. You should see results within 30 days.

To keep fine furniture looking its best, you want to avoid products with silicone and waxes. Guardsman is a great alternative that has been around for about a century. It’s a blend of oils that work great for deep cleaning on a regular basis.

“It cleans. It brings the luster back. It has UV protectors in it, so if you have a piece of furniture next to a window, you don’t want it to bleach out. This will keep that furniture looking great,” said Manfredini.

For cleaning toilets and inside the tank, something that often gets forgotten, Manfredini recommends HurriClean.

You just rip open the packet, pour it into the tank before you go to bed and in the morning when you flush the toilet it should be all nice and clean. It works similar to Alka-Seltzer, breaking down the gunk overnight so it can be washed away easily with the next flush.

To see more of his advice, watch the full segment above.