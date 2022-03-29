34º

Make this iconic orange drink at home

Michelle Oliver shows us how to make a version of the classic Orange Julius

Nate Salazar

Remember those delicious Orange Julius drinks you could find at the mall? Well today Michelle Oliver joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to make their own.

Inspired by a conversation on the show late last week, a viewer, Carolyn from Brighton, sent in a recipe to recreate the drink. We had to try it out, and brought these ingredients in studio to blend up something delicious:

Homemade Orange Julius Recipe

  • 6 oz. orange juice concentrate
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup milk (or unsweetened vanilla almond milk for a non-dairy version)
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla
  • blend with ice

Make sure to alert anyone in the vicinity that might be frightened by the sound of a blender!

The creaminess of the milk, plus the orange concentrate gives that classic taste, and the vanilla adds a bit of ice cream flavor. It was a hit, and in comparison to the real Orange Julius, both hosts gave it an 8.5 out of 10 for accuracy.

To see the drink being created, watch the video above.

