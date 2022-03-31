Is this a trend or foe?

It’s that time of year when we start rearranging our wardrobes to bring out the warmer fashions and get rid of the bulky sweaters. We all know that fashion changes, and what was once fashionable may now be your foe.

Local 4 Style Expert Jon Jordan joined Live in the D hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare in the fashion game “Trend or Foe?” to go through the latest hot clothes and the old washed up looks.

According to Jon, the first big trend is being oversized. He says everything is large, and it’s not about being fit or tailored, or even having chunky soles. Both Jason and Tati believe this is a trend.

The next trend, according to Jon, is “90s nostalgic fashion,” which includes grunge, alternative rock and roll, flannel, and dirty looks. Jason and Tati selected a trend, and Tati says they now offer “pre-dirty” shoes and pants. Jon pointed out that preppy fashion was also revived in the 1990s and is back, featuring things like stripes and ruby-inspired items.

Jon next brought up the garish color fashion trend. He says that this isn’t simply a splash of color, but a whole head-to-toe ensemble in bright hues. Tati chose the trend since it seemed like a fun time. However, Jason chose foe because it reminded him of LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” when they were dressed in garish colors.

Neutral shades, as per Jon, are an alternative to garish colors. He says that you can combine cream, tan, and khaki. He went on to say that the key is to mix it all up to keep it interesting.

The last trend Jon mentioned was a color that many people dislike: Yellow. According to Jon, butter yellow is soft and muted in his opinion. He says that the secret to making it sophisticated is to combine butter yellow with brilliant yellow. Tati and Jason both chose this color as a trend.

Watch the video above to see the latest trends from Jon and watch Jason try on some clothing.