Here are some ways to test your flexibility

Do you ever feel a little stiff? Does picking stuff up off the ground feel not as easy as it used to be? You may be in need of some more physical flexibility, and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to share techniques to get a better range of motion.

Jody said flexibility is one of the five parameters of physical fitness, and while you may be muscular, a lack of flexibility can throw everything out of balance.

One way to tell if you have a lack of flexibility is if you experience discomfort or lack of range of motion. Jody shared a few flexibility tests you can try at home to see if you have some work to do.

The first test is for the hamstrings, which can be directly correlated with lower back pain if they are tight. To begin, lay flat with your back on the ground. Then one by one, try raising each fully extended leg straight up in the air as far as you can. Ideally, your extended leg should be hovering around an 80 degree angle from the ground. Jody said each leg can have differing levels of hamstring flexibility, so one might perform better than the other. Foam rolling is a great way to increase blood flow, and stretch your hamstrings.

The second test Jody shared with us is the “back scratch stretch”. You begin by reaching behind your back with your left hand, and place it as high as you can on the upper back. Then you will take your right hand, and reach over your right shoulder as far as you can. Ideally, you will be able to clasp your hands together. This tests your shoulder mobility.

Jody said each stretch should be held for at least 10 seconds and up to 30 seconds. She said you need to stretch three times a week to maintain your flexibility, and even more often if you want to improve your range of motion.

To see how to perform these stretches, watch the video above.