Historic spot in the D now serves up food along with relaxation

The Schvitz is rich with history dating back to the 1930s, and nearly a century later, you can still visit the bathhouse in Detroit to relax. However, now you can also grab a meal while you’re there.

The Schvitz is a traditional Russian Jewish bathhouse that features saunas and a pool. Paddy Lynch, the owner and operator of The Schvitz, said some of the renovations at the facility over the last five years have included removing carpet and getting back to the building’s original surfaces and tilework.

The historic facility is also offering a dining experience for guests. Different pop-ups come in to serve guests food on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Lynch said the pop-ups feature diverse, international cuisine. According to Lynch, you can dine in or get carryout without paying the cover to steam or use the sauna.

The Schvitz is open six days a week to the public. Saturdays are private. Reservations are not required.

