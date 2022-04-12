Thinking of eating a more plant-based diet?

Spring is here, and it’s a time when people might be re-booting their health goals and considering a more plant-based diet.. Dr. Ian Smith joined Live in the D host Tati Amare to help give people a jumpstart on their journey.

Dr. Smith’s book, “Power Plant” explains how people can transition to eating more plants while still eating meat, dairy, and fish. He believes that most Americans recognize the need to eat more plant-based foods for their health, but they do not want to give up all of their meat and fish. He claims that this is a regimen in which you can still eat meat and fish while increasing your plant-based consumption and get the benefits that we all know come from being plant-based.

According to Dr. Ian, the program lasts four weeks and gradually reduces but does not eliminate meat consumption. He claims he attempted it himself and expected to have meat withdrawals and cravings, but this did not occur. In fact, he says his energy, sleep, and attitude have all improved. He underlined that due to its flexibility, this is a program that many individuals may participate in.

We’ve all heard of vegan and vegetarian diets, but he calls this one “flexitarian” or “plant-forward.” He claims that it is all about avoiding red meat but still eating chicken, turkey, fish, and steak on occasion.

According to Dr. Ian, including colorful veggies and fruits is vital since they are high in antioxidants and fiber. He says that many Americans don’t eat enough fiber, even though it is important for our digestive systems.

In this program, he claims that people have lost a lot of weight simply by flipping and altering what they eat. Salads, he adds, are a fantastic place to start since they are convenient and easy to obtain practically everywhere, even at fast food restaurants.

In his book, Plant Power, he discusses what to look for in a plant-based burger. He recommends avoiding highly processed foods and keeping an eye on sodium, oil, and calories. He claims that ordinary beef is sometimes healthier than plant-based alternatives.

According to Dr. Ian, throughout the course of the four-week plan, you will use your meat as an accent to your veggies or salad rather than as the major component of your entrée.

People who want to lower their blood pressure, cholesterol levels, risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, or diabetes should change their lifestyle, says the doctor. This plan is for people who want to do that.

Watch the video above to see plant-forward samples and the full interview.