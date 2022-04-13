Channel your creative side at the pottery wheel

You can channel your creative side in a cool way in Ann Arbor. Yourist Studio Gallery is a spot where you can make pottery with your own two hands.

Yourist provides classes where visitors can learn the process of “throwing a pot” on the pottery wheel. Kay Yourist, the owner of Yourist Studio Gallery, said this ancient artform is a way to find the creative side we all have. The studio offers single classes, six-week classes and group events.

Yourist also features a gallery where guests can view pottery that was completed by staff and students. Yourist Studio Gallery is located at 6087 Jackson Road in Ann Arbor. Watch the video above to hear more about making pottery.