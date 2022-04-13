Get your tail on the trails

It’s time to get outside and enjoy some spring weather, and you might consider biking some trails. Did you know about the biking pathways spanning across the state and the country thanks to the Rails to Trails program?

The Rails to Trails Conservancy is the largest trails advocacy organization in the country, and has been transforming former railroad corridors into multi-use trails for the past 35-years. Brandi Horton, Vice President of Communications for the conservancy, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the organization.

Horton said when the organization started in 1986, there were very few known rail trails across the country. Now there are more than 24,000 miles of rail trails, which make up the larger basis of 40,000 miles of multi-use trails.

Horton said Detroit residents are within driving distance to 47 different trails, and the best one for Detroiters takes you around lake Michigan and the bottom shores of Lake Superior. It’s called the Iron Belle Trail and links about 2,000 miles of pathways in Michigan. It’s a great way to take part in “Celebrate Trails Day” on April 23rd.

Horton encourages people to download the TrailLink app to find trails near you. You can also visit the Rails To Trails website to find all the information and activities on “Celebrate Trails Day”.

Watch the video to learn more.