A Detroit native is coming home for a performance at the Fisher Theatre

When you think about award-winning musicals, you may think of Hamilton, Wicked, or Rent, but have you heard of The Band’s Visit?

In 2018 it became one of the most Tony Award winning musicals in history, including Best Musical. The show is coming to the Fisher Theatre April 19th through May 1st, and that means one of the stars is coming home.

Actor Joe Joseph, who plays Haled in The Band’s Visit, joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to talk about the show, and his roots in Detroit.

Joseph said the show was supposed to play in Detroit two yeas ago, and his family and friends have been waiting a long time to see it. He said the last time he was at the Fisher Theatre was 2009, but instead of watching a show, now he will be performing in one.

The Band’s Visit is about a group of musicians from Egypt who get lost on their way to a gig in Israel, and spend their evening in a strange town. Joseph said they have a diverse cast with varying levels of experience, and they will treat the audience to a different style of Broadway musical.

Joseph said he cannot wait to see what the Michigan weather has in store for him, and is excited to visit all the places he enjoyed while growing up in the D. He said his favorite restaurant is Frita Batidos in Ann Arbor, but he is going to send his castmates to Duly’s Place for an iconic Detroit Coney dog.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.