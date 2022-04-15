How to make walking a special daily experience

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Now that it’s springtime, people are beginning to get out and walk.

However, many people feel they do not have time to incorporate exercise into their busy schedule.

Florine Mark, ambassador for Weight Watchers, joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to talk about how you can make walking a special daily experience.

Everyone deserves a half-hour of his or her own time to get out and walk, and Mark said you can split this time up into smaller chunks, as long as you get a minimum of 30 minutes per day.

Walking has many benefits, such as improved physical health, mental health, better sleep -- and you don’t need any equipment.

While you can just walk around your house, Mark said walking outside is essential to get fresh air and Vitamin D from the sun. She also mentioned that you can use this time to reflect on your day and de-stress.

If you need a little help getting motivated, try these strategies to make sure you get your steps in:

Recruit a walking buddy to motivate and get you outside every day.

Use the Weight Watchers app to track your progress and set reminders.

Find new locations that you have never walked before.

Listen to music or podcasts while you walk.

Watch the video above to learn more.