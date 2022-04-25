This is the week to check out some restaurants in Grosse Pointe

Thinking about dining out this week? You may want to check out some of the specials going on during the Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week. This community event is encouraging people to check out the area, and enjoy the various eateries.

Carolyn Stolarski, with the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the restaurant week, and highlight some delicious things you can find there.

You can find specials at many of the restaurants involved with the week-long event, and they will be advertised on each company’s website. The restaurant week also includes some eateries outside of Grosse Pointe like Mike’s On The Water in St. Clair Shores. They also feature restaurants in Detroit and the surrounding area because they are all part of the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce.

Carolyn brought some meals with deals in the studio for Jason to try. These included a lobster roll from Mike’s On The Water, Fire grilled salmon and risotto from The Continental at Ford House, and St. Louis rotisserie style ribs from Champs Rotisserie and Seafood in Grosse Pointe.

There are a lot more restaurants offering deals, and many of them include outdoor dining so you can enjoy the warm spring weather. The Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week will run Tuesday through Sunday.

