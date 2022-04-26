How to teach your kids about training a new pet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Kids are often the reason a family will adopt a pet, and they often provide great companionship, love -- and it’s a great learning experience.

Owning a pet can be great for children to learn responsibility, but what is the best way to go about teaching your kids about pet maintenance?

Thursday is National Kids and Pets Day, and Devin Bianco from Michigan Humane joined “Live In The D” to talk about how to mingle your kids with your pets. Plus, Bianco introduced us to an adorable pet that needs a home.

Bianco said incorporating pet care into your kids’ chores is a great way to get them involved.

Depending on the age of the children, you can have them wash food and water bowls, wash the pet, clean the bedding, and even mop up dirty paw prints.

She also said involving your kid in the training of the animal will help set boundaries for the pet, and make everybody understand what role the pet will play in the home. Encouraging the kids to learn about medical needs and grooming is also encouraged.

The Pet of the Week is Dragon Roll, a 2-month-old kitten that enjoys eating, playing and late-morning naps. Any home would be a good fit for Dragon Roll, but a slow introduction to other pets or young kids is advised.

If you are interested in adopting the Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.

Watch the video above to learn more.