Artist creates handcrafted gifts with special messages

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and you might be looking for something special to show mom how much she’s loved. An artist in Ferndale is providing an option with her unique handcrafted gifts.

Kris Rivard is the owner and artist behind Blooms and Baubles. She creates jewelry and other gifts that can be personalized. Her shop sells stamped aluminum bracelets that can be customized with names, words or quotes, along with custom sizing. Blooms and Baubles also personalizes glass photo pendants, dog tags, keychains and magnets. Kris said some of the shop’s current popular items are custom wrapped necklaces with crystals and braided leather bracelets.

When it comes to materials, Kris said she tries to do a lot of repurposing or upcycling. Blooms and Baubles sells journals made out of reclaimed or remnant leather. The shop also has items made from sustainable cork, including earrings.

Blooms and Baubles is located in the Rustbelt Market in Ferndale, which is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Watch the video above to see more of the items sold at the shop.