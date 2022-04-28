Jason Carr gets a capsule wardrobe makeover, and you can too!

For a while now Jason Carr has been wanting to update his style with the help of Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan. A common look for Jason, when he’s just “bumming around the house” is a t-shirt, jeans, and always a hat but as he puts it, “I don’t want to stay in that lane, especially not here on the show.” So Jon came up with a capsule wardrobe for him to mix things up.

What is a capsule wardrobe? It is a small collection of clothes that all match and go together which you can layer and wear in different ways. It has much fewer garments than a traditional wardrobe, but if done right, just as many looks.

The key to building a capsule wardrobe is picking a good color pallet that looks good on you. All items in the wardrobe should be in this pallet. The other key is layering, as this is where you get so many looks. So it should comprise of a couple of bottoms and tops along with a few jackets or blazers and some accessories. Have fun mixing and matching different ties with the same shirt, adding a blazer, or tying a sweater around your shoulders. You can also make little alterations to the same piece, like cuffing your shorts to make them a little shorter and fitted.

