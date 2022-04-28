Parades, Jazz, and comedy are what’s happening around the D

Time To Take A Look at What’s Happening Around The D this weekend, and let’s start with The Southwest Detroit The 57th Annual Cinco De Mayo Parade and Festival.

The parade happens at noon on Sunday along West Vernor Highway, and the festival runs from noo until 7 p.m. at Plaza Del Sol near West Vernor Highway and 21st Street. At the festival you can enjoy authentic Mexican recipes, shop local merchants and hear musical performances.

Next up, The Detroit Jazz Festival will celebrate international jazz day this Saturday with a jazz invitational for Detroit Public Schools community district. You will be able to see jazz bands from half a dozen schools perform at the Hilberry Theater on Wayne State’s campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It’s all to raise awareness about the virtues of jazz music and the importance of arts in school.

It’s that time of year when seasonal farmer’s markets will once again pop up all over the area, and a special opening day celebration will happen on Sunday at the Birmingham farmer’s market to celebrate its 20th season. The Market will have live music, locally grown produce, artisan baked goods, fresh food, and more! It all happens in Birmingham from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the public parking lot at 660 North Old Woodward in downtown Detroit.

Finally, He’s a face you see every night on Local 4, Seth Myers is coming to town for the annual “Comedy Night” to benefit Forgotten Harvest. The show is tomorrow night at the Fox Theatere, and tickets are still available. Meyers is known for his time at Saturday Night Live, before sitting behind the desk for late night with Seth Myers. Proceeds from the show go to help Forgotten Harvest which provides food for more than 2 million meals for those in need in Metro Detroit. The show is recommended for ages 18 and over.

