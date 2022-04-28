Prepare for a fiesta by visiting this Detroit market

Cinco de Mayo is one week from today and that can usually mean festivities that involve food, drink, and other things. If you can’t make it to the parade in Southwest Detroit this weekend there is another option, prepare for your own fiesta at home!

Prince Valley Market has been serving the community for years, and they may have just what you’re looking for. Tim Castaneda joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to share a little more about the market.

Castaneda said the market has been in the area for 47 years and is very Latin and Mexican influenced. Inside is a huge bakery department, and plenty of Mexican and Latin ingredients for any fiesta. Acting almost as a town square, or Zócalo in Spanish, the market is a great place to get your groceries and “knock out some commerce”.

Tim said they make at least a thousand tamales a day, and serve up other dishes like tacos pastor, enchiladas verde, chicken fajitas, alongside plenty of salsas. You can also purchase desserts like flan, cakes, sweet breads, and other baked goods.

Ad

To see some of the food, and the full interview, watch the video above.