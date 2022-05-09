Fans are hyped up for the Detroit City Football Club

The Tigers and Red Wings aren’t the only teams in town you can cheer for right now. You can also head to the soccer field and cheer on the Detroit City Football Club.

DCFC players Maxi Rodriguez and Pato Botello Faz talked with “Live In The D” host Jason Carr about how fans are rallying around the soccer team and how much it means to them.

Maxi said Detroit has been showing so much love and support for the DCFC. He said their fans are “incredible” and bring an atmosphere that is daunting for opponents to come play against them.

Some Detroit Lions were even at the game cheering on the DCFC when the team beat the Columbus Crew in April. Pato said this support brought more recognition to the DCFC and more eyes to the game of soccer that’s being played in town. Pato also spoke about the importance of Detroit teams showing other Detroit teams love. He said they try to go to as many Lions, Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons games as possible.

Fans have another chance to cheer on the soccer team this week. DCFC is playing in the U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 32 on Tuesday, May 10th. The DCFC will play Louisville City at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck at 7:30 p.m.