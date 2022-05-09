Reserve your spot for Live in the D’s ‘This Is Us’ finale watch party and win show swag!

“This Is Us” is coming to an end on NBC this month, but not before we get some of the show’s biggest fans together for a finale watch party.

Live in the D’s Tati Amare is hosting a “This Is Us” finale watch party during the show’s final airing on Tuesday, May 24. Join with Tati and other fans of the show as we talk about our favorite moments, swap stories and enjoy every last bit of the show before it ends. The watch party is for WDIV Insiders.

All you have to do is RSVP below, and you’ll be signed up for the watch party. You’ll receive email updates, along with the official Zoom link from us, as we get closer to the big event.

Also, just by RSVPing, you’ll be entered to win some awesome “This Is Us” swag, including posters and a blanket, which we’ll announce the winners for during the watch party.

