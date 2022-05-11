You can experience exotic flavors in Ann Arbor

You don’t have to travel around the world to taste exotic flavors. There’s a spot in Ann Arbor that will take your taste buds to Syria and France. Exotic Bakeries started as a small family owned business decades ago and has grown into a restaurant that rolls out salads, sandwiches, specialty cakes and more.

Tamara El-khatib with Exotic Bakeries talked with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about the restaurant’s menu. Tamara said their food is made from family recipes that have been used for generations. Tamara said they serve Makmoor, which is made with fried eggplant, tomatoes, onions, garlic and mint that’s stewed for hours. She also said a popular dish at the restaurant is the Syrian Burrito. It’s made with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, parsley, tomato, onion, sriracha, lettuce, and rice mjeddarah.

Tamara said her mom studied in France, so they also offer a variety of French tarts and traditional French cakes, like their Fruit Chaunte. Another creation offered at Exotic Bakeries is a chocolate cake with strawberries, chocolate ganache and chocolate buttercream.

Exotic Bakeries is located at 1721 Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor. You can watch the video above to see more items on the menu.