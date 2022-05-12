Wondering where to take the kids this spring?

Looking for some great outdoor fun for the family? How about getting away from it all and visiting adorable animals on a farm right here in the D.

Maybury Farm is an 85-acre farm located in Northville in a beautiful country area in the city. The farm is an educational working farm that hosts fieldtrips for students, maple syrup tours, and has its own general store stocked with honey and jams.

Diana Wallace, the executive director of Maybury Farm, says they have more than 125 animals along with 13 different species of animals. Wallace says the farm is a calm and relaxing place to bring your family, enjoy the farm, have a picnic lunch, and just have a great family day with your kids.

Maybury Farm has a variety of typical farm animals such as Dexter cows, which are smaller than normal cows, Kunekune pigs, donkeys, and alpacas.

Wallace says the upcoming Farm Fest is a spring/summer fundraising event. There will be a playground and educational programs so the kids will have fun and learn about animals. There will also be a second stage of animals where the kids can see them up close and engage with them. The animals include ponies, donkeys, and even a pet a chicken. Children will participate in farm related games and plant some seeds in a container to take it home and watch them grow. For the kids and the adults, there will be a Bluegrass band along with four food trucks, plus the farm will be grilling up hotdogs so families can enjoy an old-fashioned day at the farm.

For more information about Maybury Farm and the upcoming Farm Fest, watch the video above.