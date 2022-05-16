Light up the charcoal or ignite the gas, it is National BBQ Day!

Can anybody man the grill or does it take some experience? Joining Jason Carr on National Barbecue Day for What’s The Buzz was the host of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, Blaine Fowler, and comedian Melanie Hearn.

Jason started things off by asking if anyone can man the grill. Blaine said he thinks so, because anybody can look it up on YouTube and follow what they need to do. Melanie, on the other hand, said she thinks it takes some skill and admits that she doesn’t barbecue herself. She says she can help get everything prepped, but someone else needs to do the barbecuing.

There is the debate of charcoal vs. gas and our guests had opinions on which is better. Blaine and Melanie both said that they think charcoal tastes better, but Blaine said gas is more convenient and easier to cook on.

When it comes to the trend of the flattop grill, Melanie and Blaine didn’t see eye to eye. One liked the idea of sticking with the open flame, but the other said the flat griddle can cook everything and is a better choice.

Watch the video above to see what they said, and let us know what you think in the comments below.