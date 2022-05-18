Here’s a fun getaway just a short drive away

Over the Memorial Day weekend, more than a million people in Michigan will travel, and even more plan to get away during the rest of the summer.

And you don’t have to travel far to get away from it all and have a great family vacation right here in Michigan!

Paul Beachnau from the Gaylord Tourism Bureau and Barry Owens, the General Manager of Treetops Resort in Gaylord, joined co-host Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to talk about more fun things to do outdoors.

Beachnau said that the Gaylord is all about the outdoors and has many fun bike trails. He also said that Gaylord is the source of five major major river systems and has 90 small lakes. The most notable is the Sturgeon River, which is Michigan’s fastest-flowing river in the lower peninsula. Visitors can fish in trout streams and rent paddle boards, kayaks, or rafts.

According to Owens, Treetops Resort’s golf season is in full swing. He mentioned that their golf course had recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and had undergone significant renovations.

Ad

Gaylord is known as the Alpine Village, and Beachnau said that there are a lot of fun new restaurants in the downtown area. He also said that northern Michigan has one of the largest herds of free-ranging elk east of the Mississippi River. There are about 1,600 animals in the herd, and they are doing great. You can also go to the Gaylord City Elk Park, which has about 40 animals, including sika deer and fallow deer.

Watch the video above for the full interview.