Get inspired to garden and cook

Gardening and cooking are two popular hobbies, and there’s a shop in Ypsilanti called Stone & Spoon that’s combining those passions into one spot.

The shop’s owner, Jen Eastridge, describes Stone & Spoon as being about “home, kitchen, garden and heart.” Jen says the shop is very inspired by her mom who instilled in her the love of nature, the importance of cooking and growing your food, and creating spaces where people feel loved.

Stone & Spoon offers a variety of items that range from house plants to cookbooks, along with mugs and coffee, marshmallow roasters, cocktail infusion kits, plant-based Jerky and more. Jen says Stone & Spoon carries items that aim to help shoppers create a cozy space. She also says the shop works with a lot with women-owned businesses and other small businesses.

Stone & Spoon is located at 110 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti. Watch the video above to see more of what the shop has to offer.