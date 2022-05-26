What’s Happening Around the D for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to gather around friends and family. The long weekend is also an ideal time to get out and enjoy the fun activities that are taking place around the Detroit area.

Today on “Live in The D”, Jason Carr and Tati Amare chatted about the upcoming events taking place for Memorial Day weekend.

First, Jason reminded everyone about attending the various Memorial Day parades across the area. From Dearborn to St. Clair Shores, check your local community calendar for times and locations.

Movement Music Festival is one of Detroit’s biggest events of the year and it will happen over the three-day weekend. Movement Music Festival will be located at Hart Plaza from Saturday-Monday. The music festival brings people from all over the world to Detroit to hear the top performers in electronic dance music. There are 110 acts that will play across six stages. People can buy a single-day or a three-day pass online.

Ad

Preservation Detroit is hosting a Walking Tour at Eastern Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. - Noon. People will have the chance to learn about the 130-year-old history of one of America’s oldest and largest outdoor farmers market. Tickets can be purchased online.

If you don’t feel like walking, how about roller-skating? Monroe Street Midway opens tomorrow through Labor Day. Visitors will enjoy the roller rink, full and half-court basketball, mini-golf, pop-up shops and artwork.

Lastly, what’s Memorial Day without a Memorial Day Sale? On Monday, all Salvation Army locations are having their 50% off clothing sale.

To get a glimpse of all that will happen around the D, watch the video above.