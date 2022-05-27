Moms get treated to something special for being the best

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You might say it’s more important now than ever to recognize moms and teachers, and to treat them with the highest regard and empathy. These are two of the hardest jobs anyone can have, and they certainly deserve to be treated to something special from time to time.

So many moms have inspiring stories and make a difference in their children’s lives. One of those local moms is Katie Goetz, a single mother of four, who is also a teacher at Oxford High School.

Katie was recently recognized in a special way when she was surprised with a new mattress, breakfast in bed and flowers. It was the prize for being among the winners of Gardner-White’s “Breakfast in Bed” giveaway. Katie’s children entered her in the contest without her knowing, so it came as a complete surprise. Watch the video above to hear what Katie has to say about the experience.

According to Gardner-White President Rachel Stewart, more than 1,300 submissions were made for the giveaway and 10 winners were already selected. Gardner-White will be surprising an additional five winners on June 4th.