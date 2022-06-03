Excitement revs up on Belle Isle with Free Prix Day

Detroit’s Belle Isle will be filled with fun Friday during Comerica Bank Free Prix Day.

Fans have the chance to hear the roar of the race cars as they do practice laps and qualify for races. There’s also plenty of entertainment beyond the racetrack. Visitors can check out the Belle Isle Midway and a new Fountain Fan Area. They can also have an interactive experience at the Meijer Fan Zone. There will be live music throughout the day, including a performance from The Verve Pipe at 6 p.m. The best part is that Friday’s activities are all free for racing fans.

Free Prix Day is helping to kick off the 22nd year of the Grand Prix racing on Belle Isle. It will be the last time the race is held on the island before moving back to downtown Detroit next year.

Be sure to watch “Live In The D” at 10 a.m. on Friday to join Jason Carr, Tati Amare and Michelle Oliver for live coverage from Belle Isle.