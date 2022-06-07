What’s on the menu at your next summer party?

Wing it at your next party: on Live In The

During this summer party season there will be tons of outings and family gatherings. If you’re looking for something tasty and convenient to bring to the party, consider wings. They are extremely popular with every crowd and if you order them for take out you won’t even have to do the cooking.

Eric Gnass with Detroit Wing Company says, wings also allow guests to customize their food with a variety of sauces and rubs for every taste and preference. Detroit Wing Company offers traditional and boneless wings, and chicken and plant-based tenders.

Let’s talk sides! The restaurant offers French fries, cornbread and house made dill potato salad and coleslaw. As for beverages the restaurant stays true to its name and offers Detroit classics such as Faygo.

To see what happened when Jason tried his hand at tossing the wings in his favorite sauce, watch the video above.