Craft your future by going back to school

Crafting a bright future for a rewarding career can be exciting, and at the same time, challenging if you don’t know where to begin.

Our sponsor, Schoolcraft College, can help you think about your options. Stacy Whiddon, the Chief Academic Officer, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to talk more about the college and what it has to offer.

Schoolcraft College is a community college in Livonia, Michigan. Whiddon stated that it is an open-door college, which means that they accept any student who wishes to join their college community. They have over 130 programs and 600 different courses to choose from, and fall registration is open now.

Many questions arise when people consider expanding their career, and Whiddon stated that Schoolcraft’s Liberal Arts and Sciences classes are a good way to explore different areas of interest.

They offer English, communication, natural sciences, social sciences, arts, and math courses. Students can also take the classes in a traditional setting on campus, or online. All of the credits can be applied to a Schoolcraft diploma or transferred to a four-year university.

In the social sciences program, you can take traditional classes like psychology, political science and economics. You can also take new classes like social problems, diversity and stereotypes that focus on working with people from different backgrounds.

Classes in the science program focus on resource management and how to meet the needs of the healthcare industry through physics, environmental sciences, biology and chemistry. Whiddon also mentioned that Schoolcraft College recently built a new health science center, and another anatomy and physiology lab to support it.

Fine arts classes are also available at the community college, where students can learn to draw, paint and make ceramics. Students can also take music performance classes and be a part of an award-winning ensemble with jazz and wind instruments. There are also theater classes available.

Click here to learn more about all of the programs available at Schoolcraft College, and to register for fall classes and begin your enrollment.