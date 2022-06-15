A block party taken to the next level

Summer officially begins next week Tuesday, and Royal Oak is gearing up to kick off the start of the season!

Rock ‘N’ Rides is back this summer in downtown Royal Oak this Thursday through Sunday and the event is the perfect time to bring the kids for fun, food and live music. Today on “Live In The D”, host Jason Carr was joined by Jamie Wilkins, to talk about the festival, and the Chris Canas Band, to highlight the the rock part of the event.

The festival is a celebration of community and family fun. 40 live bands will perform over the four days, including DJ’s performing on three stages. With over a dozen rides, Rock ‘N’ Rides is Royal Oak’s largest carnival with activities the family will enjoy.

Jamie says the festival will feature the most ‘block rockin’ bands’ the D has to offer. Featured on today’s show was the Chris Canas Band. The rock band plays a mixture of blues, funk and soul. He said his music is influenced by jazz, but he also plays popular covers with his own sound.

To hear Chris Canas debut his song “Detroit”, watch the video above.