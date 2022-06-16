Historic Juneteenth Tribute

This Sunday is Juneteenth and there will be celebrations across our community and the country. And because the federal holiday falls on a Sunday, it will also be observed nationally on Monday. And on that day, you are invited to the long-anticipated rededication of Hamtramck Stadium, which includes a Negro Leagues tribute game followed by a special homage to a prominent former negro-league player.

Mike Wilson, president of the “Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium,” joined Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to share more about this event.

The Historic Hamtramck Stadium is one of only five remaining Negro League stadiums in the country. Wilson described the stadium’s renovation as a labor of love after it had been inactive for almost 30 years.

The Chicago American Giants and the Detroit Stars will play a commemorative game on June 20th at 2 p.m. Both lineups include notable minor league teams.

Ron Teasley, a former Negro League player and coach, will be the honoree.

Wilson also brought an original plank from the stadium seats as well as a classic Detroit Stars outfit, which will be worn during the memorial game.

The stadium is located at 1301 Dan Street in Hamtramck.

This event is free to the public, and further information may be found on the Hamtramck Stadium website.

The complete interview may be seen in the video above.