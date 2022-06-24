This movie will have you “all shook up” this weekend

Does “The King” have the box office appeal to dethrone “Jurassic World: Dominion”? What if it’s just a masked criminal?

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell sat down with “Live in the D” co-host Jason Carr to share his take on the new movies out this weekend.

“Elvis”, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, is directed by Baz Luhrmann, and Greg says his movies can be a little different. According to Greg, the actor portraying Elvis looks a lot like him, and the actor utilized his own voice for the role, which he believes is appropriate for the part. He also praised Tom Hanks’ performance as the Colonel, saying that he did an excellent job. It gets four outof five reels from Greg.

“The Black Phone” is a suspense thriller starring Ethan Hawke. Greg thinks it’s a real thriller. Hawke plays a man in a mask who kidnaps and imprisons young guys in his basement. In the end, he is confined to the basement, where a black phone begins to ring with the pleas of other victims who have been held hostage. Greg gives this film three and a half reels our of five.

The full interview can be seen in the video above.