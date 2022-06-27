Things to consider before you leave home for vacation

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer is here and people are planning those vacation getaways and road trips.

Tomorrow is “National Insurance Awareness Day,” and before you lock up the house or pack up the car, you’ll want to gear up with good information should something unexpected happen along the way.

Kris Hall with Meadowbrook Insurance Agency in Southfield joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare with great advice and a huge giveaway to make that road trip a little easier to take.

According to Hall, Meadowbrook Insurance Agency specializes in auto, home, and business insurance policies. They shop multiple companies for their clients, giving you a better chance of finding the best price on your rates.

Hall walked through a couple of the more difficult claims scenarios that come up in their office around this time of year as everyone gets ready to hit the road for the summer driving season.

Scenario one: You gear up and hit the road, and you go to lunch. You come back out and realize that someone broke into your car with a crowbar and stole your gear.

Ad

Question: Can this be covered by your auto policy or homeowners’ policy?

Answer: It could be both because the damage to your vehicle comes from your auto policy and the damage to your contents that were stolen can be claimed on your homeowners policy.

Scenario two: You hop back into your car, and you keep driving, and you smash into one of Michigan’s infamous giant potholes.

Question: Is this covered by insurance?

Answer: Potentially yes. If you have full coverage on your vehicle, then the collision coverage will cover you for that pothole. However, Hall said to keep in mind your deductible and also if there is even enough damage to make it worth while to make a claim.

Scenario three: You come home, open the sliding glass door, and discover that your basement has two to three inches of water.

Question: Does homeowners’ policy cover it?

Answer: Unfortunately, as we learned from this past year, the answer is typically no, unless you have your homeowner’s policy endorsed with water backup coverage, you do not have coverage for that.

When asked how to get the best deal on insurance, Hall advised customers to shop around. He said that insurance companies only charge rates based on their own experiences and that two insurance companies could charge two drastically different rates for the same product.

“Live in the D” is giving away a $250 gas gift card every Wednesday for the next ten weeks thanks to Meadowbrook Insurance Agency. It only takes one click to become our fan of the day and you could be on the show with Tati Amare and Jason Carr answering a trivia question to win $250 worth of gas, as well as a variety of other prizes. Sign up on the contests page on ClickOnDetroit to be our “Live in the D” fan of the day for a chance to win. The rules of the contest are also available on the website.

Ad

To learn more about how Meadowbrook Insurance Agency can help you, visit their website.

Watch the video above for the full interview.