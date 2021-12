You can win prizes just by entering to be the Live in the D Fan of the Day!

All you have to do is submit below, and then watch Live in the D -- weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Local 4 -- and see if your amazing picture is featured!

Be sure to submit a good photo and don’t forget to tell us who you are, and share something about yourself.

Fan of the Day winners will win a small prize from one of our sponsors, like a gift card.

Use the form below to enter Fan of the Day: