Do you know how your lifestyle can impact neuropathy?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you or a loved one ever experienced a sensation like pins and needles in your hands or feet? Perhaps burning or hypersensitivity? It could be a medical condition called neuropathy, and your lifestyle can have a big impact on how it affects your life.

Doctor Karen May with Momentum Health Neuropathy Center says eating nutritious foods, including a variety of vegetables, some fruits, quality protein and good fats is necessary to help repair nerves in the body. She said having the wrong diet can actually increase neuropathy symptoms like pain and tingling and can cause more nerve damage.

Here are other suggestions Dr. May shared for people with neuropathy:

Make rest and sleep a priority

Refrain from smoking

Limit alcohol

Watch the video above to learn more about how your lifestyle can impact neuropathy.