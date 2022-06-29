Do you know how your lifestyle can impact neuropathy?

Have you or a loved one ever experienced a sensation like pins and needles in your hands or feet? Perhaps burning or hypersensitivity? It could be a medical condition called neuropathy, and your lifestyle can have a big impact on how it affects your life.
Doctor Karen May with Momentum Health Neuropathy Center says eating nutritious foods, including a variety of vegetables, some fruits, quality protein and good fats is necessary to help repair nerves in the body. She said having the wrong diet can actually increase neuropathy symptoms like pain and tingling and can cause more nerve damage.
Here are other suggestions Dr. May shared for people with neuropathy:
- Make rest and sleep a priority
- Refrain from smoking
- Limit alcohol
Watch the video above to learn more about how your lifestyle can impact neuropathy.