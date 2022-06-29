Have you tried these unique veggies?

Remember when your mom would remind you to eat your vegetables or wouldn’t let you leave the table until they were cleared from your dinner plate? Are you getting bored with just carrots or celery?

Today on “Live In The D”, host Jason Carr was joined by nutrition and fitness expert, Jody Trierweiler, to try some unique and out of the norm vegetables that will spark the family’s taste buds.

Two weeks ago, you may remember Jody convinced Jason to try exotic fruits, and he was not a big fan of them. Today, Jody put Jason’s taste buds to the test yet again to see if he could guess the name of each vegetable.

First up: Daikon Radish. The root vegetable is found in Asian cooking. Jody said they are very high in Vitamin C, which is great for immunity health and skin health. Jason seemed to like this vegetable.

Next: Florentino. This unique vegetable is a mix of cauliflower and broccoli. Jody said it is high in fiber and can be a rare find but not necessarily more expensive.

Then: Fiddleheads. These sprout from ferns in the wild. Jody said it is a seasonal vegetable and shouldn’t be eaten raw.

Finally: Jicama. Jody said it is found in many Mexican dishes like salsa. You can only consume the root; the flowers and leaves are toxic to humans.

To see how many vegetables Jason guessed right, watch the video above.