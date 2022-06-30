This is how you can grill the perfect steak for Fourth of July

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Millions of Americans will be firing up the grills this weekend for the biggest holiday of the summer. If you are looking for a recipe sure to impress, grab your tongs. We have steaks to grill to perfection!

Chef Gavin Pinto of our sponsor, the Certified Angus Beef Brand, joined “Live in the D” with co-host Jason Carr to share his secrets to a luxurious grilled steak, and it is super easy.

The chef said there are many kinds of steaks that are great for grilling, such as ribeye, strips, filets and sirloin. But marbling is the most important thing, and he said that the steaks made by the certified angus beef brand have the best marbling.

Chef Gavin prepared some grilled strip steaks with board dressing, which he said is one of his favorites since it has excellent marbling, is tender, incredibly meaty and is a crowd-pleaser using the recipe below:

Ingredients:

4 (12-16 ounce) Certified Angus Beef® strip or ribeye steaks

4 teaspoons of salt, divided

2 1/2 teaspoons of ground black pepper, divided

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

8 sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves only

2 leaves of fresh sage, chopped

2 small sprigs of fresh rosemary, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 shallot, minced

3 tablespoons of olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons soy sauce

Instructions:

Season steaks evenly with 3 tablespoons of salt and 2 tablespoons of pepper; refrigerate for at least one hour. Preheat grill to medium high. On a cutting board (preferably one with a drip groove around the edges), combine parsley, thyme, sage, rosemary, garlic, and shallot. Lightly mince with a knife to combine and sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Drizzle with 1-tablespoon olive oil. Cook steaks to the desired doneness. Place it on top of the herb mixture, lightly tented with foil for 5–10 minutes. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together balsamic, Dijon, and soy sauce; slowly add the remaining 2-tablespoons of olive oil while whisking. Slice steaks while they’re still sitting on the herb mixture; transfer them to a clean platter. Scrape the herb mixture along with the drippings from the cutting board into the mixing bowl with the dressing; whisk to combine. Spoon board dressing over strip steaks to serve.

Serves 4

Recipe provided by Certified Angus Beef® brand.

Ad

Alternate cuts: T-bone steak, ribeye steak

These steaks are available at Meijer. Visit the Certified Angus Beef® Brand website to get more information and find more great recipes.

Watch the video above to see the full interview as well as a cooking demonstration by the chef.