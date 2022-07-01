Take your party to new heights with a bounce castle or soft play set

Are you looking for a way to make your birthday parties and summer celebrations stand out? One family-owned business is helping to elevate parties in and around Detroit by renting out bounce castles and soft play gyms that can become the life of the party.

Tony and Amy Ancevski are the husband-wife duo behind Totcercise. They were inspired to start the business to create fun for young children, like their own boys Aiden and Austin.

Totcercise has a variety of mobile play sets that can be rented for parties, including multiple bounce castles in different colors. Rental packages can also include ball pits and soft play gyms with slides, climbers and more. There’s even something fun for the adults. The Noir Experience package includes a 15x15-foot bounce house with an attached slide, along with an 8x8-foot ball pit.

Watch the video above to see the soft play gym Totcercise brought to the Live In The D studio. It had host Tati Amare feeling like a kid again.