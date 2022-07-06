Have fun with Charcuterie

Who says charcuterie has to be on a board?

Courtney Beaner of Charming Graze Charcuterie in Detroit shared with Live in the D’s Jason Carr, some creative options for the popular food/cheese displays.

She created cute little cardboard cups filled with cheeses, meats, nuts, chocolates, and topped with fruit skewers. With most people feeling squirmy about sharing food boards since the pandemic, these pick up and go options are in high demand.

They also make great party favors and can be made at home Courtney says.

To see the full interview and Courtney’s creations, click the video link above.