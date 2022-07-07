Learn how to get more out of your yard sale

Today on “Live In The D”, host Jason Carr was joined by Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan to talk about how people can get the most out of their yard sale this summer. Yard sales are popular around this time of year and the goal is to get rid of old junk and make some extra cash along the way, or get great finds for cheap.

Jon said labels are very important when selling and purchasing items at a yard sale. People should be looking for unique things such as clothes, shoes and anything sustainable. Jon’s reasoning is because people who often host yard sales, don’t realize exactly what they are selling, so looking for labels is vital. A tip Jon shared was to look for rare labels you have not seen before. Who knows, you may hit the jackpot with something discontinued or exclusive.

Furniture is another big yard sale item and Jon said you can look at furniture in a couple different ways. Jon said look for salvageable furniture and apply a finish on it to make it your own. You can be as creative as you’d like by adding paint or a design that no one has seen before. Furniture pieces like drawers or dressers can be transformed into something new by adding updated hardware you can easily find on amazon for cheap.

Other popular selling items are vintage board-games and old books. For selling books at your next yard sale, Jon suggests to color coordinate the books instead of having them in a box. Color coordinating books will be an instant eye catcher.

Lastly, Jon’s tip for a great yard sale starts with a great sign. Instead of writing “yard sale” on a brown piece of cardboard, head to your local dollar store and buy a colorful cardboard cut out and get creative with it.

To see how you can get more out of your yard sale, watch the video above.