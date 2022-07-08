Will it be the biggest opening of the year?

Another superhero movie? Yes that’s right, the world will be saved once again.

Today on “Live In The D”, movie weviewer Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr for Reel Talk to discuses another highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie.

Jason is not impressed about yet another superhero movie and asked Greg how many times can earth be saved? The God of Thunder is back in the new movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed “Thor: Ragnarok”. Jason asked Greg if the new movie has the same comedic edge as the previous Thor movies.

Greg said the crossover between the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor created a comedic setting right in the beginning of the film with Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt bouncing off of each other. Greg also said expect a lot of action (of course), and dramatic scenes.

Greg gives “Thor: Love and Thunder” 4 out of 5 reels.

“Black Bird” is a series that is currently streaming on Apple TV+ and one of the last projects the late Ray Liotta worked on. This interesting series is about a character, played by Taron Egerton, who commits a crime and tires to provide information of someone who is already in prison in order to lower his sentence. During Greg’s interview with Paul Walter Hauser, Hauser said the show is uncomfortable to watch and it is full of tension and suspense.

Greg gives “Black Bird” 4 out of 5 reels was well.

To see Greg Russell’s interview with Jason about the upcoming movies, watch the video above.