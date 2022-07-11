What you should consider before booking your wedding venue

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Getting engaged and planning your wedding is such a special time in your life, but it can also be rather stressful. There’s lots of planning that has to go into your big day, and the first thing you should look to book is your venue. This will allow you to know the “when and where” so you can start booking all your other vendors. But how can you make sure you pick the right place?

We spoke with the experts at Canterbury Castle and Banquet Center to get their advice on what you should consider before nailing down your venue.

How big is your wedding? You want to have a general idea of how many people you plan to invite to your wedding so you can find a place that will fit them all. You also want to be sure to book a place that isn’t too big either. If you want to have an intimate wedding with less than 50 people, a big banquet hall that seats 450 will feel a little empty. You want the venue to fit the size of the wedding you want.

The feel. The venue frequently sets the tone for your whole wedding. Do you want to feel like you are a fairy tale princess? Then a place like Canterbury Castle, where you can dance the night away in a literal castle might be the perfect fit. If you like a more modern approach, you may want to go with something else.

The cost. One way to manage the stress of planning your wedding is to make a budget and stick to it. Figure out how much you can spend on a venue before you start looking for places. Also, keep in mind that the prices may include other things. Some venues charge a flat rate to use the space for a certain number of hours. Other places require you to go through them for catering and just have a food and beverage minimum that will be priced out per guest. While some places will have some combination of both. It is good to run the numbers and get an idea of what the whole cost of the wedding will be with each venue before deciding.

Other amenities. Venues offer different amenities. Some come with a day-of coordinator, and a collection of decorations you are free to use. A garden, for example, may be beautiful as is and require no or minimal decorations. You also want to consider what your guest experience is like. Will people be coming in from out of town and need things to do? Canterbury Castle, for example, has fun festivals and activities running most weekends at Canterbury Village that will be perfect for entertaining your guests when they aren’t enjoying your big day.

At the end of the day, consider your options, and pick the one that makes you feel special.

