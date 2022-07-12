Seafood spot is on a roll

An aunt and her nephew are on a roll when it comes to dishing out seafood in and around the D. They’re serving up seafood mac and cheese, hot lobster rolls and more on the go.

Kathryn Wilson and Chef Nick Wilson are the aunt-nephew team behind The Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop. Kathryn says she loves lobster and felt there wasn’t a lot of lobster on the menu at restaurants around Detroit, so she partnered with her nephew who is a chef. The family-owned business first started in 2018. It began with a food truck, but it has expanded to also have a carryout location in Dearborn.

Chef Nick highlighted some of the items on their menu while appearing on “Live In The D” for Takeout Tuesday. He described the hot lobster rolls as being made with garlic butter, while the cold lobster rolls have celery, capers, mayo and lemon. Another dish on their menu is a grilled cheese that features lobster. There’s also crab and shrimp grilled cheese. For salmon lovers, there’s a salmon bowl with Spanish rice, broccoli, tomatoes, garlic and herbs.

The Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop is also rolling out something new. They plan to offer movie packs, so people can enjoy seafood while catching a movie at the drive-in movie theater that’s across the street from their carryout location. Chef Nick also says they have lobster corndogs with fries.

The Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop’s brick-and-mortar location is at 10405 Ford Road in Dearborn. The food truck sets up at various locations around Detroit and the metro area. You can see more of what’s on the menu by watching the video above.