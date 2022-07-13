74º

Detroit’s Brooklyn Queen is still going strong

The Rapper/Actor is all grown up and doing great things

We first met Rapper Brooklyn Queen in 2018 in her early teens, adored by thousands of young fans. Well, she’s now a young adult and has added a few more accomplishments.

The Detroit entertainer spends a lot of time in LA, she’s currently starring as a teen witch on the show “Charmers,” which is in it’s 2nd season.

Although the Rapper/Actor doesn’t stay away from her hometown too long, she recently returned to the Motor City to give back to her community. Brooklyn performed at a bike drive where Detroit kids received free bikes.

Brooklyn has a new song coming out called “Mentions,” addressing bullying on social media.

To see the full interview with Live in the D’s Tati Amare click video above.

