How to build a strong stable foundation for your body

When it comes to staying healthy, one aspect that is sometimes overlooked is lower body strength. These are the muscles beneath the waist that allow us to move and have an effect on the rest of our body.

Jody Trierweiler, a nutrition and fitness expert, joined “Live In The D” with co-host Jason Carr to discuss lower body strength and how to improve your nutrition and fitness.

According to Jody, lower body strength is important since these are the largest muscles in the body, and you want to maintain that musculature because the more muscle you have, the faster your metabolism works. She went on to say that a lack of muscle is more of a problem for people who are obese or overweight.

The fitness expert says the elastic loop bands that people used to work their lower body with are out of date. Instead, you can experiment with the latest generation of fabric-covered elastic bands. These exercises do not require you to be dressed in certain material in order to work out. The band costs roughly $20 and will last a lifetime, unlike rubber bands, which will break.

Ad

When exercising, she explains that having the band higher on your legs provides less resistance, while pushing it down near your ankles increases resistance. She says that stepping activates your glutes, abductors, and adductors.

Follow Jody on social media or visit jodyslifelife.com for more great healthy ideas.

Watch Jody and Jason work out with the resistance bands and catch the full interview in the video above.