Hear the multi-talented musician who plays everything from clarinet to rock music

Dave Bennett is a multi-talented musician who’s new project deviates from his roots in jazz, and crosses over into rock. Today for Music Monday, he was back on “Live In The D”, to talk abut his new album, Nowhere Fast.

Bennett’s passion for music began at the age of 10. With the clarinet in hand, he was inspired to learn the guitar after listening to the legendary Roy Orbison and Chris Isaak. This later contributed to his love for learning how to play other instruments.

Jason asked who is Bennett influenced and he said clarinetist Benny Goodman, singer-song writer Jerry Lewis, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

Bennett’s new album is available on all streaming services.

To listen to Dave Bennett’s single “Lonesome Highway”, watch the video above.