Here is a great way to shop local

Looking to support local businesses in Detroit? Locally owned businesses are coming together for the Black Wall Street event that will showcase several Black-owned businesses, all presented by Hot Sam’s. Today on “Live In The D”, Business Lead and Legacy Preserver at Hot Sam’s, Lauren Stovall, joined host Jason Carr to talk about the upcoming event.

This event will commemorate the history behind Black Wall Street Oklahoma. Lauren said the idea started during celebrating Hot Sam’s Centennial Celebration last year. It was so well received, the community suggested to bring the event back.

There will be more than 21 businesses from the community to shop, and Laruen brought a few items that will be seen at The Black Business Block Bazaar.

They included clothing items from Detroit Street Wear and Hot Sam’s; Skin and lifestyle brand, Loving Earth Herbs; Candles and fragrances from Sunshine Handcrafted; Novelty shop, Threads and Legs.

The Black Wall Street will happen from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. this Saturday on Monroe Street in Downtown Detroit.

For more information about how you can support Black-owned businesses, watch the video above.