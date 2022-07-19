Its not the Hula Hoop you knew as a kid

Wanna lose fat and strengthen your core? Try a Hula Hoop, but not the one you remember as a kid. This hoop is weighted.

Pamela Mathis of Detroit-based Hula Fit Nation paid a visit to “Live In The D”, where she had some hula fun with Tati and Michelle.

The ladies used 4lb weighted Hula Hoops, which Pamela says not only burns core fat but helps with balance.

Soon after Tati and Michelle got the hang of the Hula, Pamela brought in hand weights, making this fun fitness, a complete workout.

To experience the Hula workout in person, Pamela will be at Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30. She also holds classes every Saturday at 9:15am at Shephard Park in Oak Park.